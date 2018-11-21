US airstrike in Somalia against al-Shabab kills 7 extremists

The U.S. Africa Command statement says Tuesday's airstrike occurred in Quy Cad in the Mudug region. The strike was carried out a day after two other U.S. airstrikes killed 37 extremists with the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab.
Like the previous statement, this one says it believes no civilians were killed or injured.
The U.S. has carried out 33 airstrikes this year against al-Shabab, the deadliest Islamic extremist group in Africa. The military says the airstrikes are aimed at reducing al-Shabab's ability to plan attacks, disrupting its leadership networks and limiting its freedom of movement in the Horn of Africa nation.
Al-Shabab often targets the capital, Mogadishu, and other cities with deadly bombings.
