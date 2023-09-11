MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Three men have each pled guilty to charges of kidnapping and carjacking, federal prosecutors say, in a series of crimes during the holiday season a year ago in Memphis and Germantown.
Adrian Pegues, 19, Malik Malone, 18, and Alan Key, 20, all of Memphis, pled guilty for the crimes, while Pegues and Key also pled guilty to an additional carjacking that happened in Memphis in July 2022, according to US Attorney Kevin Ritz.
The FBI and both the Germantown and Memphis police departments worked together on the crimes.
On Dec. 20, 2022, Pegues and Malone carjacked and kidnapped a woman from a driveway in East Memphis, then forced her to drive to a bank's ATM in Arlington and withdraw money, authorities say.
They left but eventually returned to the same ATM and forced her to withdraw money again.
The two then followed another car into a Cordova apartment complex where they kidnapped and carjacked a second victim at gunpoint.
The two separated both victims and forced them to withdraw additional funds from ATMS, before ultimately dropping them off in Memphis where they ran away.
Ten days later, the three men tried to kidnap a woman outside The Shops of Saddle Creek in Germantown, with the intention to commit a robbery, authorities said.
Their attempt to force a woman into their car when she was getting into her own was thwarted when an armed citizen at the parking lot intervened.
The men sped away in a car they drove to the parking lot.
Later, investigators linked Pegues and Key to a prior carjacking on July 25, 2022 - a crime in which authorities determined Pegues had a firearm.
Malone is scheduled to be sentenced in court on Oct. 20, while Pegues and Key are to be sentenced Dec. 18.
