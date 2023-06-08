TENNESSEE - The US Postal Service is focused on building a more stable and empowered workforce.
Thus, a series of job fairs are announced for job seekers in West Tennessee, and in rural communities.
The starting pay for Rural Carrier Associates (RCA) and Assistant Rural Carrier (ARC) is $19.94 per hour.
Applications are accepted online only at usps.com/careers.
Applicants must be 18 years of age and be able to pass a criminal background investigation. Applicants must be available to work weekends and holidays.
The job fairs will be walk-in events on June 14 and 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Postal Service personnel will be on-hand to assist with benefit, qualification and application questions.
Interview locations:
- Bolivar Post Office, 118 E. Market Street, Bolivar 38008
- Brighton PO, 1600 Old Highway 51 S, Brighton 38011
- Counce Post Office, 7095 Highway 57, Counce 38326
- Covington Post Office, 220 S. Main Street, Covington 38019
- Eads Post Office, 2824 Jefferson Street, Eads 38028
- Humboldt Post Office, 1420 Osborne Street, Humboldt 38343
- Jackson Post Office, 200 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Jackson 38301
- Mason PO, 361 US Highway 70 W, Mason 38049
- Middleton Post Office, 296 S. Main Street, Middleton 38052
- Milan PO, 382 S Main Street, Milan 38358
- Moscow Post Office, 90 Fourth Street, Moscow 38057
- Oakland PO, 14965 Highway 194, Oakland 38060
- Paris Post Office, 101 W. Wood Street, Paris 38242
Job postings are updated frequently, so check back often for additional opportunities. Visit usps.com/careers.
