MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A suspicious device prompted the evacuation of the University of Tennessee Health Science Center (UTHSC) General Education Building Thursday morning, a UTHSC spokesperson told FOX13.
About two hours after the General Education Building and surrounding buildings were evacuated, University of Tennessee campus police at the scene was clear.
Those authorities said that an employee found a suspicious package inside of the General Education Building around 9:16 a.m.
"That package did have the makings or the look or the appearance of what is called a pipe bomb," said Anthony Berryhill, the Chief of Police with the University of Tennessee campus police.
Berryhill said that Memphis Police were called in around 9:26 a.m. and the bomb squad came in to investigate.
At 9:46 a.m. an alert went out to evacuate everybody inside the building and surrounding buildings. A UTHSC spokesperson sent FOX13 that alert.
"UTHSC Alert: Emergency! Evacuate the GEB and CHIPS due to a suspicious device located in the General Education Building. UTPD is on the scene," the alert said.
FOX13 crews at the scene saw police tape blocking off the area around the campus as a robot and law enforcement searched the area.
Around noon, a spokesperson with MPD's bomb squad said that the area was safe and UTHSC was cleared to resume activities as normal.
Authorities stressed that, though the device had the appearance of a pipe bomb, no explosives were found on the device.
