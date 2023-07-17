MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Flames engulfed an abandoned apartment complex overnight in Oakhaven.
Memphis Fire responded to the scene at 325 Winchester Park Drive around 2:30 a.m. Monday near Tchulahoma Road, east of the Memphis International Airport.
No injuries were reported.
Memphis Fire officials said that three separate fires derived from an incendiary or open flame were traced to locations, including a staircase, a dumpster and several points in a vacant clubhouse.
A Memphis city spokeswoman said the property belongs to Winchester Park Drive, LLC, and has been in the Shelby County Environmental Court for some time.
She added it's an active Neighborhood Preservation Act case, which allows the court to appoint someone to take over the property to fix it, tear it down or find a buyer.
An environmental court date for the property — appraised at $2.6 million — is set for Aug. 1, the city said.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 'Burglary kingpin' teenager arrested after Crime Stoppers tip, officials say
- 2 killed, 2 injured after shooting in Whitehaven, police say
- Woman charged after 15-year-old shot to death in Hickory Hill, records show
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives