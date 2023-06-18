MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Fire Department (MFD) is currently working a fire at the Peppertree Apartments.
According to MFD, the call came in around 1:52 p.m., on Sunday about a fire at some vacant units.
There are no injuries reported at this time.
MFD is working the fire and investigators are at the complex as well to see how the fire started.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Memphis woman desperate to find missing mother and son
- Police cancel Sequoia Samuels search, announce locating remains
- Vigil for 4-year-old girl who remains were found held by community
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives