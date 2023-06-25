Helena-West Helena lifts boil advisory after a week, mayor says

Helena-West Helena lifted its boil water advisory after a week.

 Kevin Smith

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. - At the request of the Mayor of City of Helena-West Helena, Judge Clark Hall has declared a verbal disaster with the State of Arkansas regarding water for residents and businesses on the West Helena system.

According to the Phillips County Office of Emergency Management and 911, the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management has been notified. 

The County Office also mentioned that the Arkansas National Guard is now on orders for a Water Mission for the City of West Helena.

The location will be at the West Helena Fire Department located at 98 Plaza.

The story will be updated as FOX13 gathers more information.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

        More News