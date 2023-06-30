MEMPHIS, Tenn. - There have been many reports that Verizon Wireless users have had outages around the Mid-South on Friday.
Users across the country have also reported these issues.
According to Verizon Wireless, the outage started in Arlington, Mississippi due to a wireless disruption.
The outage should last for about 10-14 hours, Verizon Wireless said Friday night.
The cell phone company also said that even though your phone may not be working, you are still able to call for emergency services.
