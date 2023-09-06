MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It’s been nearly two months since Janie Wood last had food stamps.
“They said I was turned down because I didn't turn the paperwork in,” she told FOX13. “It’s the same thing.”
Three weeks after FOX13’s Cierra Jordan reported on the missing paperwork allegations, families say it’s still a problem. Many did not want to go on camera because they feared complaining would jeopardize their chances of getting food stamps again.
“I put mine in the application in the box two weeks ago,” said one man. “They turned off my stamps anyway.”
“I won't be getting any stamps as well, which is a hindrance to me and my family,” said another woman.
State Rep. Antonio Parkinson (D-Raleigh) acknowledged that the problem does persist.
“It’s incredibly sad and challenging,” he said.
Parkinson told FOX13 that he has met with state and local leaders at the Department of Human Services. He was told that the department is challenged by short-staffing and a new system for processing applications.
“We still have to do something about it,” he said.
A DHS spokeswoman sent a statement that was fairly similar to the one sent three weeks ago to FOX13. She wrote:
“At this time, we have not received any reports of SNAP applications being lost at the Raleigh location. If you have a specific customer that has expressed experiencing an issue, please provide their contact information and we can reach out to them directly to provide updates on their case.”
FOX13 asked if a Nashville representative has contacted or visited the Raleigh office.
On Wednesday, the Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS) responded saying that they have no knowledge of lost applications.
"We have received inquiries regarding case status updates; however, we have no knowledge of lost applications," a statement from TDHS said. "We do have a lock box outside of the building that customers can use to drop off documents which is checked each hour during regular business hours. If you have contact information for specific customers that have expressed experiencing this issue, please provide their contact information and we can reach out to them directly to provide updates on their case."
