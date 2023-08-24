MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA) van speeding down Interstate 240 during the morning rush.
Another driver matches the speed to see how fast.
95 miles per hour.
The maximum speed limit on I-240 is 55 miles per hour.
But when a driver was heading home Thursday morning, he saw a MATA van speeding right past him.
The driver is shocked after seeing this: a MATA van speeding on I-240.
“I don’t know what the hurry is, but it’s dangerous out here,” said an anonymous driver.
The driver who recorded the video didn’t want to be identified in fear of losing his job, as he, too, was going well above the speed limit.
He said he was heading home from work heading east on I-240 just past North Watkins Street around 7:10 a.m.
That's when he saw the van speed past him.
The man tried to catch up to get the tag and vehicle number.
“My concern was there were passengers on that vehicle, and it was a small bus but a large van,” said an anonymous driver.
Video shows the driver's speedometer as he was traveling at least 90 miles per hour.
But the van was going faster.
“I was doing 92 mph and I was trying to catch up to him. So he must have been doing 95,” the driver said.
FOX13 reached out to MATA about what happened.
They sent us a statement: "MATA has recently become aware of a video that shows a MATA vehicle traveling at excessive speeds while out of service. We are currently investigating the situation and offer our sincerest apologies. Our organization is disappointed by these actions as they do not follow our operational requirements. MATA is committed to being a safe and efficient public transit provider.”
“We have to be aware at all times," the anonymous driver said. "It’s not safe out there. I see people on their phones, laptops, and it’s unreal. We all want to get home the same way we left."
The driver FOX13 spoke with said he hopes other MATA vehicles travel at an appropriate speed to make the roads safer for people.
FOX13 reached out to Memphis Police about what happened Thursday morning.
They said the dispatcher didn’t receive any calls about it.
