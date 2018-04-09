  • Video: Motorcycle vs. car road-rage incident caught on camera

    The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to identify a vehicle involved in an aggravated battery incident that occurred Sunday in Sarasota.  

    At 5 p.m., deputies were alerted to a possible road rage incident near the intersection of Beneva Road and Riviera Drive in Sarasota. One of the witnesses recorded the hit-and-run incident on his cell phone. 

    The video shows the victim riding a motorcycle traveling southbound on Beneva Road behind a grey Mazda 3 hatchback.

     

    The motorcyclist appears to be in a dispute with the other driver. The video then shows the motorcyclist hit the window of the Mazda before the driver swerves, striking the motorcyclist and causing him to crash on the side of the road. 

    The video was released on social media by a witness Sunday evening and is now being shared by detectives in hopes that someone can identify the suspect's vehicle.

    Anyone with information related to this incident, vehicle or possible driver is asked to contact the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office (941) 861-4317. 

     

