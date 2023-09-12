SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office has now released video of a police shooting in December that left a man dead.
The DA announced last week he expected to release video of Jaylin McKenzie’s death after TBI ended its investigation
The released footage shows the perspectives of two body cams and a dash cam but does not show the point of view of the officer who fired the shots.
FOX13 reported in August that the officer who fired the shots, identified only as “Dorme,” turned off his body camera when he was loading up his car and forgot to turn it back on.
Jaylin's mother, Ashely McKenzie-Smith, and her attorney previously said the officer who shot and killed Jaylin is Nahum Dorme.
The Memphis Police Department said he was disciplined for that and for failure to inform dispatch and his supervisor that he was involved in a chase.
The dash cam video starts just minutes before midnight on December 16.
A squad car pulled up to a white Infiniti in the parking lot of a strip mall, then takes off and runs a red light.
In the months since that night, McKenzie’s mother has repeatedly questioned why the pursuit began.
“We don’t know anything,” Ashlyn McKenzie-Smith told FOX13 in March. “We don’t know why the car was pulled over or why the car was suspicious.”
In a statement, MPD said the officers were patrolling to prevent burglaries and started chasing because the car would not pull over.
The video goes on to show the officer chasing the car until it runs over a curb on American Way. Then a foot chase starts.
MPD said that McKenzie was one of four armed men who ran from that vehicle.
At one point, an officer is heard saying, "Get on the (expletive) ground!"
Officer Dorme eventually runs into the frame and shots are fired.
MPD said McKenzie shot first, but it is difficult to make out the specifics in the video because Dorme’s body cam was not recording and the footage is captured from his partner’s camera.
Last month, McKenzie’s mother told FOX13 she did not understand why Dorme’s lack of a body cam did not result in criminal charges.
“When you take someone’s life and just get two write-ups and go back to work like nothing ever happened, it’s horrible for Memphis,” she said in August.
Other officers are eventually seen arriving and one of them starts performing first aid on McKenzie, then pulls a gun out from under him.
FOX13 reached out to McKenzie’s mother for an interview.
She said she and her attorney were shown the video ahead of its release but did not realize it would be made public this week.
She said she had to meet with her attorney before becoming available for an interview.
The two body-cam videos were worn by two officers identified only as Officer Jackson and Officer Cook.
The DA's office also provided the following narrative with the release of the police videos:
"The events depicted being shortly before midnight on December 16, 2022. MPD Officers Dorme and Jackson are in their two-man cruiser and a 2008 Infiniti is seen in the parking lot of several businesses. As the patrol car approaches, the driver of the Infiniti pulls off the lot, runs the red light a few yards from the exit drive, and drives down American Way. The officers pursue with blue lights activated. The Infiniti makes a hard left turn over the curb onto a grassy area and stops. A foot pursuit ensues with the officers running behind Mr. McKenzie across Cherry Road and onto Cochise. One hears multiple shots fired off-camera. The handgun fired by Mr. McKenzie is recovered alongside the body of Mr. McKenzie."
