SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - Video of Jarveon Hudspeth's death could be released by the end of the week, according to Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy.

The D.A. said in a press conference on Tuesday that an edited version of the video, showing the "most important" parts, could be made public by Friday.

Hudspeth, 21, died June 24 after an incident with a Shelby County Sheriff's Office deputy, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).

The TBI said that the deputy was conducting a traffic stop when the deputy shot and killed Hudspeth. At some point, according to the TBI, Hudspeth accelerated and dragged the deputy nearly 100 yards.

But, during his press conference on August 22, Mulroy, who has seen video of the fatal encounter, said he doesn't think "dragged" is the right word to describe the incident.

" I don't think that is an accurate description. But, once you see it for yourself, you can draw your own conclusions," the district attorney said.

Mulroy said that Hudspeth's family has already seen video of the 21-year-old's death.

In the immediate aftermath of her son's death, Charlotte Hagget, Hudspeth's mother, told FOX13 that she had not heard from the Shelby County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) since her son's death.

“No one said anything about remorse for my son,” she said. “Never, ever, ever will I forgive them for killing my son.”

During the incident, Hudspeth crashed his Ford Mustang into a parked car on Allendale Drive, near his home. He died after being rushed to the hospital. The deputy survived, despite suffering critical injuries from the altercation.

Mulroy said that his office wants to finish conducting interviews with all key witnesses before video of the incident is made public.

"Once that's done and the video doesn't threaten the integrity of the investigation, we'll have it up," Mulroy said.

The original release of the video will only show the "most important" parts of the altercation, according to the D.A., a move which Mulroy said is made for the sake of transparency.

Rather than waiting for the TBI to finish their investigation and then redacting hours of video, releasing a key portion of the video will allow it to be released sooner, according to Mulroy.

"I'm trying to speed that process up by showing the relevant portions of the video as soon as we can," the district attorney said.

Attorney Ben Crump, who represents Hudspeth's family, has called on Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner to release the video.

“Understand this: you get to exonerate your officer by releasing the video,” Crump said. “If he did nothing wrong, then why not show the world?”

Bonner responded with a statement condemning Crump's request.

"It has come to my attention that specific individuals, including Attorney Ben Crump, have made inciting claims regarding releasing video evidence related to this active investigation," Bonner said in a written statement. "The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office will continue to follow the law as set forth by the Tennessee Supreme Court, the Legislature, and the Courts regarding the release of evidence while there is an active investigation or prosecution. I strongly condemn these cheap political stunts aimed at manipulating public opinion and causing distress for all involved. My primary focus remains on protecting the integrity of this investigation and providing support to my deputy, who is still recovering from serious injuries."