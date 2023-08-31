DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. - Screaming, crying children.
Irate parents.
All because a Mid-South bus driver would not let the kids off their school bus Wednesday afternoon.
Now, parents are furious and demanding answers from the Desoto County Schools.
“My instincts were, 'OK, the bus broke down. Maybe they’ve been in a wreck, because all I can hear was kids crying,'” said Misty Grubbs, a mother.
But this DeSoto County school bus did not have mechanical problems.
Instead, it was parked on the side of Braybourne Main in Olive Branch.
Grubbs was concerned after her daughter Bella was 40 minutes late getting home.
“So I go outside to see if they were walking up the sidewalk," she said. "Still, no Bella."
Grubbs said her 11-year-old daughter called her from the bus letting her know what was going on.
When she found the school bus turned off, she saw kids screaming, scared and full of tears even though it was more than 80 degrees outside.
Other parents were outside trying to communicate with the bus driver.
“I let my emotions as a mother get the best of me," Grubbs said. "I got angry after she ignored me. I started banging on the door, 'let my daughter out."
Locked doors, no air conditioning and no answers.
Kids started to crawl out of the bus’s windows and exited through the back emergency door.
“They were wearing fleece PJs," Anna Marie Tyler said. "They were celebrating pajama day for the booster fund. They were drenched in sweat and crying."
Parents said the bus pulled over because a student was using a cellphone.
According to the Mississippi Department of Education Transportation handbook, students are not allowed to use cellphones on the bus.
But it said if a student needs punishment for misconduct, then the bus driver should report the student’s misconduct to the school principal.
“Maybe send a note out to the parent, but you don’t pull over and wait 40 minutes and leave children on a hot bus," Grubbs said. "Children as young as 6-years-old."
The handbook said bus drivers are not allowed to have students leave the bus before arriving to school or home.
But parents said all they wanted was communication from the bus driver.
“How dare you have a parent pull someone out of pull a child out of a window?" Danny Green said. "How dare you have a child come out to exit the bus crying hysterically? Some of those kids, their parents weren’t even there. They were just being dropped off here and they lived all the way across the street, so they're lost. It's wrong. DeSoto County Schools and DeSoto County Transportation has to do better."
FOX13 reached out to DeSoto County Schools, which responded with the following statement:
"Per district procedure, the bus driver is on administrative leave as the matter is being reviewed. She was a substitute driver for that route, and a new driver has been assigned to the bus route for the remainder of the school year."
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Germantown woman says cell phone store employee ordered food on her device
- Memphis woman charged with TennCare fraud and forgery, TBI says
- TCU student from Germantown shot and killed in Texas, officials say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives