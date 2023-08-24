SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - Video showing the moments that led to a deadly confrontation between 21-year-old Jarveon Hudspeth and a Shelby County Sheriff's Office deputy was released by the Shelby County District's Attorney Office.

The incident occurred on June 24. Video of the deadly confrontation was released on August 24, two months to the day of Hudspeth's death.

When it was over, the 21-year-old Hudspeth had been shot. He died after arriving at the hospital. The deputy was also taken to the hospital in critical condition where he recovered.

The Shelby County District's Attorney Office said that Hudspeth's family has seen the video which consists of footage from the deputy's car, body-worn camera and a neighbor's Ring camera.

Three videos were released. Those videos had been edited, according to Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy, to only show the "most important parts" of the encounter; a decision Mulroy said allowed his office to release the footage sooner rather than spend more time editing hours of video.

The first video, body-worn camera, starts with a Shelby County deputy getting out of his car and approaching a white car. Hudspeth is in his car and hands over his driver's license, tells the deputy that he doesn't have insurance and doesn't have anything in his vehicle. He's asked to step out of his vehicle.

At this point, Hudspeth tells the deputy, "I do have my firearm."

Hudspeth is then searched by the deputy.

"I'm going to have to ask you to sit in the back while I check the car right quick," the deputy said. "But, before we go any further, there's nothing in the vehicle?"

"No sir, I think that's my..." Hudspeth says as he walks back toward his driver's side door.

"Don't get back in the vehicle," the deputy says. Hudspeth sits back down in his driver's seat. A struggle ensues and the car can be heard accelerating. The deputy's feet can be seen inside of Hudspeth's car. The video then begins shaking too badly to see anything before a shot appears of a tree, the deputy's camera apparently laying outside of the car.

The second video, shot from inside of the deputy's vehicle, shows a deputy's car driving down the street after the white car. Hudspeth turns down a side street and pulls over.

When Hudspeth returns to his car in this video, the deputy can be seen holding the door. Hudspeth's break lights come on the deputy reaches into the car as he climbs in. The car drives down the street, swerving across the road before disappearing from the camera.

The third video, a neighbor's ring camera, shows Hudspeth's white car speeding by. The deputy can be seen falling out of the car as it drives down the street.

“For transparency, our office is incorporating a new practice where we try to release videos in a timely manner as long as it does not compromise the integrity of the investigation,” Mulroy said in a press release prior to the release of the video. “In the past, video has not been released until the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has completed its investigation. Our goal is to speed up that process by showing video as soon as possible when we are sure it won’t compromise the investigation. The release of the Jarveon Hudspeth video is evidence of our Office’s new practice.”

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said, once they began investigating the deputy-involved death, that the deputy was dragged nearly 100 yards.

However, Mulroy said that "dragged" isn't exactly the word he'd use to describe the situation.

" I don't think that is an accurate description. But, once you see it for yourself, you can draw your own conclusions," the district attorney said.

Attorney Ben Crump, who also represents the family of Tyre Nichols, is representing Hudspeth's family.

Crump released a written statement after the videos were released, calling the deputy's actions "unnecessary and senseless".

“Two whole months after the tragic shooting that took the life of Jarveon Hudspeth, the public is finally seeing video of the unnecessary and senseless actions by law enforcement that led to his death," Crump's statement reads. "From the initial stop to the shot that killed Jarveon, every single choice made by this officer was reckless, and ultimately, deadly. The video clearly shows that the officer voluntarily climbed into the vehicle, potentially putting himself into harm’s way. And for what? Jarveon’s mother was informed by officials that the officer ran his license and registration, which came back clean. To this day –– more than 60 days later –– we do not know the initial reason for this deadly stop. Enough with the secrecy. Enough with the evasion. Enough with the silence. This family, and this community, deserve answers.”

Hudspeth's mother, Charolette Haggett, said that she did not hear from the Shelby County Sheriff's Office following the immediate aftermath of her son's death.

2:37 FOX13 Investigates: Mother speaks after officials say her son shot to death by Shelby County deputy “He was scared; he wanted to get home. He was so close to home,” the mother said from her home not far from where deputies said the incident happened.

Crump and Haggett held a press conference to call on Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner to release video of the incident.

“Understand this: you get to exonerate your officer by releasing the video,” Crump said. “If he did nothing wrong, then why not show the world?”

1:38 Ben Crump representing family of man killed by Shelby County deputy Civil rights attorney Ben Crump will represent the family of Jarveon Hudspeth, a 21-year-old man who was shot and killed by a Shelby County Sheriff's Office deputy, FOX13 learned at a press conference on June 29.

Bonner responded with a statement condemning Crump's request.

"It has come to my attention that specific individuals, including Attorney Ben Crump, have made inciting claims regarding releasing video evidence related to this active investigation," Bonner said in a written statement. "The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office will continue to follow the law as set forth by the Tennessee Supreme Court, the Legislature, and the Courts regarding the release of evidence while there is an active investigation or prosecution. I strongly condemn these cheap political stunts aimed at manipulating public opinion and causing distress for all involved. My primary focus remains on protecting the integrity of this investigation and providing support to my deputy, who is still recovering from serious injuries."

The TBI is investigating the deputy's shooting. Once their investigation is complete, the Shelby County D.A.'s Office said that their Justice Review Unit will review the TBI's findings and make a recommendation to District Attorney Mulroy.