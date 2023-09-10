MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Someone broke into a building that treats and helps disabled and blind military veterans.
The thief or thieves stole money, which makes things around the center a bit more difficult.
The organization has chosen not to share how much was stolen but it pains them in their hearts, nonetheless.
There is video of the person police are looking for. It showed by the time the thief got inside, at about 3:30 Sunday morning, it didn’t take long for him to get what he was after.
Rev. Leonard Perkins said the male thief, seen in the video, kicked the door in. He set of a motion detector and an alarm went off.
Rev. Perkins founded and runs the Vietnam Veterans Adaptive Sports Center in Orange Mound.
It sits adjacent to a golf course, run by the organization, and inside the building there are rooms for homeless veterans to get haircuts, working out and for doctor-provided medical examinations.
The center also treats substance abuse. It is all funded by contributions.
Perkins, a veteran of the Air Force, said that’s what makes the video especially troubling.
“[The thief] knew where he was going,” Perkins said, and “went straight for the cash box.”
Perkins suggested the thief could be someone who he had helped at the center previously.
“It really cuts deep because what we do is help people. Nobody has a salary here.”
The organization is offering a $500 reward for help finding the person in the video.
Perkins believed the person was of an older age.
Perkins said the man can be seen walking with the gait of someone, perhaps older, and with his arms held behind his back, suggesting someone with physical issues.
With plans for expansion, if there’s anything good from this, it’s that the heist is a setback, but not a back breaker.
“It puts us in a position where we have to tighten the belts,” he said.
