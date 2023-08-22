MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police (MPD) released video showing the moments a man was shot in the parking lot of a Kroger.
The gunfire rang out in the store's parking lot around 9:20 p.m. on Sunday, August 20.
Videos released by police show two men get out of a black Infiniti EX35 next to a white Infiniti Q60. One man breaks the sunroof of the white and the other jumps into the car through the broken sunroof.
In a separate video, the man in the black van starts to drive off but then opens the door and begins shooting towards Kroger, shooting a man in front of the Kroger doors. A woman walking into the store can be seen running away form the black van as the bullets fly.
The man in front of Kroger slides to the grown, apparently hit by a bullet, and hobbles away as the black van takes off.
Police said that man was taken to the hospital in critical condition and treated for his injuries.
Kroger released a statement later this morning about the incident:
“At Kroger, safety is our top priority for customers and associates. We are working with the local police department to help with this ongoing investigation.”
