MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Uptown community in North Memphis held a vigil for Sequoia Samuels after it was announced that she was found dead.
Police launched an investigation in an effort to find leads in the case regarding little Sequoia.
As the tragic information was released released right before midnight on Thursday, community members are still trying to put the puzzle pieces together.
In remembrance of the 4-year-old little girl, the neighborhood came together with family and a vigil was held Saturday evening.
