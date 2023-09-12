Ronald Lofton

Photo: Shelby County Sheriff's Office

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man aboard his boat opened its door and found a man pointing a gun at him.

Ronald Lofton, 55, was charged with attempted first-degree murder and employing a firearm with intent to commit a felony.

A man was in his boat Aug. 28 on the 1800 block of McKellar Lake Drive when he told police later he heard a knock on the door.

When he opened it Ronald Lofton shot him, according to a court document.

Police interviewed the injured man at a hospital being treated for injuries.

He told officers that Lofton did not say a word before shooting him, the report says.

Both had previously argued about stolen batteries and the man had filed a police report in the past on Lofton and a female acquaintance.

He identified Lofton in a police photo lineup as the shooter. 

So did two witnesses who were present at the shooting, and both said they did not expect Lofton to shoot a gun, police said.

His bond was set at $350,000.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

        Tags

        More News