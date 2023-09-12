MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man aboard his boat opened its door and found a man pointing a gun at him.
Ronald Lofton, 55, was charged with attempted first-degree murder and employing a firearm with intent to commit a felony.
A man was in his boat Aug. 28 on the 1800 block of McKellar Lake Drive when he told police later he heard a knock on the door.
When he opened it Ronald Lofton shot him, according to a court document.
Police interviewed the injured man at a hospital being treated for injuries.
He told officers that Lofton did not say a word before shooting him, the report says.
Both had previously argued about stolen batteries and the man had filed a police report in the past on Lofton and a female acquaintance.
He identified Lofton in a police photo lineup as the shooter.
So did two witnesses who were present at the shooting, and both said they did not expect Lofton to shoot a gun, police said.
His bond was set at $350,000.
