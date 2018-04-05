STORY: Woman says Julington Creek dentist gave her wine, massage ... and infection
A viral photo seems to show a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Community Service officer asleep in a marked patrol car.
Action News Jax Crime and Safety expert Ken Jefferson — a 24-year veteran of JSO — says sleeping on the job is strictly prohibited.
“The public's eye caught him while he was asleep, and it's not a good look,” Jefferson said.
Jefferson added that it is extremely dangerous, because someone can sneak up on the patrol car and ambush the officer.
According to JSO, the penalties for any administrative charge vary depending on the totality of the circumstances revealed during the administrative investigation. @ActionNewsJax— Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) April 4, 2018
JSO said the incident is under administrative review, and at this point, no disciplinary action has been taken.
Many people are sympathetic. Denise Corchado of Jacksonville said the officer is only human.
“It’s not right. but i don't want to judge him. i can't judge him,” Corchado said. “They are for protecting us, but they're human beings.”
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}