MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphians should be well-versed in all things French next spring just before the 2024 Summer Olympics begin in Paris.
Greater Memphis Chamber officials announced Aug. 30 that France has been selected as the featured country in the 2024 Memphis in May International Festival (MIM).
The last time France was the honored country for MIM, begun in 1977, was 1990.
Chamber officials say there is already an established economic connection with businesses headquartered in France.
Over 10,000 Tennessee employees work for 69 France-based companies, including 16 that employ 2,000 people in the Mid-South, according to the Chamber's economic research provided in a release.
Chamber president Ted Townsend said France is viewed as a "key economic development partner" in the future for Memphis.
“France is a global economic powerhouse with deep ties to Memphis, making the country the perfect fit to receive this prestigious, year-long Memphis in May International Festival salute in 2024,” Townsend said.
The selection marks the first one that the Chamber made following the MIM's agreement to let the Chamber make the decision in a partnership.
Officials said that a series of MIM-related events, promotions and activities for next year is underway and ARTSmemphis will be creating a fine arts poster commemorating France.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Memphis Police officer earns title of 'World's Fastest Cop'
- Man shot and killed by deputy pointed rifle at law enforcement, DeSoto County deputy says
- Video shows children screaming for their parents while locked inside DeSoto County school bus
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives