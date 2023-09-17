MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Voters will be able to select offices including Memphis Mayor and City Council starting Friday, September 15, officials said.
"We're pleased to announce the upcoming early voting dates for the city election, providing our community members with an opportunity to participate conveniently,” said Linda Phillips, Shelby County Election administrator. “The early voting process is designed to accommodate diverse schedules and ensure that every eligible voter can exercise their right to vote.”
Shelby County Election officials said the early voting ends September 30.
Here is a list of Shelby County early voting sites.
- Abundant Grace Fellowship Church at 1574 East Shelby Drive
- Anointed Temple of Praise at 3939 Riverdale Road
- Briarwood Community Church at 1900 North Germantown Parkway
- Dave Wells Community Center at 915 Chelsea Avenue
- Glenview Community Center at 1141 South Barksdale Street
- Greater Lewis Street Baptist Church at 152 East Parkway North
- Greater Middle Baptist Church at 4982 Knight Arnold Road
- Mississippi Blvd. Church (Family Life Center) at 70 N Bellevue Blvd
- Mt. Zion Baptist Church at 60 S Parkway East
- The Pursuit of God Church (Bellevue Frayser) at 3759 North Watkins Street
- Raleigh United Methodist Church at 3295 Powers Road
- Riverside Missionary Baptist Church at 3560 South Third Street
- Second Baptist Church at 4680 Walnut Grove Road
- Shelby County Office Building - James Meredith Bldg at 157 Poplar Avenue
- Solomon Temple MB Church at 1460 Winchester Road
- TN Shakespeare Company at 7950 Trinity Road
- White Station Church of Christ at 1106 Colonial Road
- Leawood Baptist Church at 3638 Macon Road
More information about the locations and times can be found here.
