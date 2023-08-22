MEMPHIS, Tenn. - With the recent rise in crime, we have seen businesses take all kinds of preventative measures.
FOX13 has reported on stores putting up special glass and metal pylons to prevent things like smash-and-grab burglaries.
Now, some stores are trying a new security measure: classical music.
At the Walgreens near Union and Pauline, classical music blasts through the parking lot all day. It is not for customers to enjoy, though; it is to make sure people do not loiter.
“At first, I didn’t know what they were doing,” Travarski Milam, a Walgreens customer who has gotten tired of the music, said. “Now that I hear it, it’s kind of annoying.”
Some customers would prefer not to hear the music.
It is played from a Skycop camera in the parking lot and is so loud, many feel they could not hold a conversation or even hear themselves think.
“Well, first of all, I don’t like opera or whatever they’re playing,” Milam said. “I don’t like that type of music.”
The store’s manager said they started playing the music three months ago because there were groups of 10 to 15 people hanging around in the parking lot.
The music is intended to make staying there unpleasant and it has worked so far.
FOX13 crews observed only one person loitering, but some shoppers question if it is worth sacrificing their ears.
The music is so loud it can be heard from across the street and at the nearby bus stop.
One rider said he likes having something to listen to while he waits for the bus and considers keeping the parking lot clear to be an added bonus.
“Everybody else listens to hip-hop, pop, rock and everything else,” Chris Worsham said. “Classical? Yeah, I don’t think they’ll stick around too long and try to Memphis jerk on that.”
At least two other Walgreens locations are doing the same thing: the store at Poplar and Cleveland and the store at Union and McLean.
The music has been a tough adjustment for some of the people who work and live nearby.
“I thought, ‘Oh there is a band playing and they’re really good.’ Then, the next day, I was like, ‘They’re still playing.’ And later that night, they’re still playing,” Cameron Cooley, who works near one of the stores, said. “I understand why they are using the music, but it’s the same key all day, the same music. It can be a deterrent and it definitely deters me.”
