MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was injured after a shooting at a gas station, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
On July 1, at around 12:50 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at the Five Star Express on 2331 Frayser Boulevard, MPD said.
Police said they spotted a man behind the business counter injured before he was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
Officers were told that the victim was in the store when a man came in and pistol-whipped him, MPD said.
According to MPD, the victim tried to take cover behind the counter when the suspect shot him and fled the scene.
Investigators with the Gun Crimes Unit identified the suspect as Ladarious Scott.
On July 27, a warrant was issued for the 26-year-old, MPD said.
Scott was charged with attempted first-degree murder and employment of a firearm with the intent to commit a dangerous felony, according to MPD.
MPD urges anyone with information about Ladarious Scott to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
