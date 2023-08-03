HORN LAKE, Miss. - A Boil Water Alert has been issued for certain residents in and around a Horn Lake neighborhood.
City officials say that a break in a water main in the Twin Lakes area happened during construction work.
Residents and business affected start at 5810 Chickasaw Drive and end at 5556 Chickasaw Drive.
More customers affected include those in Chickasaw Cove, Lakeview Cove and all on Karen Drive.
All customers in these areas are advised to boil water until samples collected by officials are cleared for normal use by the Mississippi Department of Health.
When that happens, customers will receive notification, officials say.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Mississippi mayor faces possible assault charges
- Justin Pearson reclaims District 86 seat in Tennessee House
- 3 killed, 1 injured after hit-and-run crash near Liberty Park, MPD says
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives