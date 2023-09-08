MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are investigating a homicide after a body was found in a fire on the side of the road near Swinnea and East Holmes roads in South Memphis.
As disturbing as the case is, it’s even more disturbing for one Memphis family.
In March, Kandi Walker’s body was found in the same area. Her death is also being investigated as a homicide.
Walker’s family said they feel like history is repeating itself.
Clauzette Moore, Walker’s sister, said she was shot in the face and dumped as no arrests have been made in the case.
“It’s like living that day all over again,” Moore said.
The area near Swinnea and Holmes is densely wooded. There are only a few buildings nearby and the sides of the road are littered with garbage. It was the site of a homicide investigation this week, just like six months ago.
“We know how it feels. We don’t want anybody to go through what we just went through,” Moore said. “I can’t sleep. I can barely eat. Because I want justice. People don’t understand.”
Walker left behind sisters, a daughter and a granddaughter who are still grappling with the trauma of her death and wondering what could have led to it.
“We had to have a closed casket. They shot my baby in the face. Who does that?” Moore said. “Why? I just want to know why.”
Walker’s daughter, Marva, agreed dealing with the lack of closure has been difficult.
“That’s the problem. Six months later, I’m still here without any justice. I’m still watching over my shoulder and don’t know who to trust,” she said. “I’m still scared to this day. When I saw that article yesterday on the news, I had chills all through my body all over again.”
Moore had a message for the family of the victim found this week.
“The only thing I can tell those folks is we understand how they feel. We’ve all been in denial but we have to face reality,” she said. “Don’t ever give up on who killed her. Always fight, because until God takes my last breath, me and mine are going to fight.”
FOX13 asked MPD for an update in Walker’s case and for the identity of the body found this week and was told all available information had been released.
