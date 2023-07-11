MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It’s not your imagination: Your power is going out more frequently than it did a decade ago.

That’s partly because crews are trimming a fraction of the number of trees that they trimmed a decade ago in Shelby County.

“Quite frankly, I don’t have time to go back and look and revisit history,” Doug McGowen, the president and CEO of Memphis, Light, Gas and Water, told FOX13. “All I know is the data that I have in hand that shows we’re behind. You’re right to say that we have not met the measures over a number of years. My job is to make sure we do that going forward and correct it.”

2:46 Which neighborhoods lose power the most? FOX13 obtained a map from Memphis, Light, Gas and Water that shows which neighborhoods lose power the most.

According to data shared by MLGW on Tuesday, the utility company has a goal of trimming 1,347 miles of trees a year. In 2022, crews trimmed fewer than 200 miles of trees – just 15% of the company’s goal.

McGowen told FOX13 that 40% of outages are normally attributed to vegetation management. He said downed trees caused 60% of the outages with this summer’s storms.

2:42 ‘It’s dangerous’: Neighbors wait on MLGW to pick up downed poles On Walnut Grove Road near Galloway Drive, there are two downed poles with the old lines rolled up near the street gutter. Neighbors said the June storms knocked down one pole and a driver knocked down another. Both have been there for a few weeks.

The $228 million in contracts would be taken from MLGW’s budget. However, contracts valued at more than $250,000 require the approval of city councilors.

“All of these investments are to make sure we don’t have outages,” McGowen said.

MLGW customers urged city leaders to consider alternatives, like investing in renewable energy or moving the electric lines underground.

“Please, respect our tax dollars a little more,” said Elizabeth Dierssen, a Memphis property owner. “These power outages are antiquated. Because instead of spending money on cleaning up rotten poles and tree trimming, why aren’t we putting these underground?”

McGowen said placing the lines underground would cost close to $9 billion, which he said would more than double the region’s electricity bills.

“Put in your mind what your utility bill is today for electricity,” McGowen said. “I want you to multiply that by two-and-a-half. That’s what you will pay forever.”