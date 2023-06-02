MEMPHIS, Tenn. - June is here and Pride Month is in full swing in the Mid-South.
Whether you're looking to take part in the Pride Month activities or take the family out to another event in the Mid-South this weekend, FOX13 has you covered.
Here's just a glimpse of what's happening in Memphis.
- Memphis Pride Parade - Saturday, June 3 at 1 p.m. on Beale Street
- Memphis Italian Festival - Friday and Saturday, June 2-3 beginning at 11 a.m. at Marquette Park
- The Four Seasons - Sunday, June 4th at 3 p.m. at Orpheum Theatre
- Big Gay Dance Party - Friday, June 2 at 8 p.m. at the New Daisy Theatre
- Teen Workshop, Hand-Building in Clay with Kate Roberts - Saturday, June 3 at 1 p.m. at Dixon Gallery & Gardens
