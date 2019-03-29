0 Weeks after charges were dropped, man indicted in murder of pregnant teen

Less than a month after being released from jail due to the charges being dropped, a Memphis man has been indicted on a charge of second degree murder.

Terry Turner, 24, is accused of killing a pregnant 15-year-old. Vianca Harris was fatally shot on March 14 in a Whitehaven apartment.

>> RELATED: Man arrested, booked into Shelby County women’s jail

He was arrested and charged with second degree murder, but the charge was dismissed when a witness did not show up for a preliminary hearing.

At the time of the dismissal, Turner was released from jail. The District Attorney’s Office told FOX13 they planned to present the case to a grand jury and charges might be filed again at a later date.

According to court records, Turner was indicted for second degree murder on May 17.

>> RELATED: Heartbroken mom discusses death of teen daughter

Turner’s arrest affidavit states he initially told police Vianca Harris shot herself. When officers entered the apartment, they found the teen slumped over with a gunshot wound to her head.

Harris was pronounced dead, and her death was ruled a homicide.

Another witness was inside the apartment when the shooting happened, according to the affidavit. That person told police he saw Terry Turner get a 12-guage shotgun, rack a live round into it and fire one shot that hit the victim in the head.

>> Arrest affidavit details murder of pregnant teen

Turner was taken to the homicide bureau for questioning the night of the shooting, at which point he gave another statement saying the victim was playing with the gun and he tried to take it away. He told investigators the gun fired during the exchange and hit the teen.

Terry Turner was booked into the county jail once again on May 23. No bond has not been set at this time.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.