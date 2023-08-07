MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Summer break is officially over starting today for a majority of kids in Shelby County.
School busses are running routes and school bells will ring again for over 100,000 students attending Memphis Shelby County Schools today, as well as many other charter and private ones.
With around 110,000 student population, MCSC is one of the largest school systems in the in the entire nation.
FOX13 will be live at some school campuses today to highlight an important day for kids and their parents.
