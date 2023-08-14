MEMPHIS, Tenn. - After a weekend shooting in Memphis’ entertainment district that injured eight, the shocking amount of violence gripping Memphis streets is causing some to call for extreme measures.
One well-known community member wants to call in the state’s National Guard for help.
Calling in the National Guard is something that’s been brought up before, but now there is direct call to Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris.
Rev. Kenneth T. Whalum, his father a former member of the Shelby County Commission and Memphis City Council, calls for what some would characterize as extreme.
In posts on social media, Whalum asked directly to both mayors to “request from Gov. (Bill) Lee that” the National Guard be sent to Memphis to “patrol our streets overnight until we get crime under control.”
“I have reached out to them twice; both times they responded … they both said no,” Whalum said. “If it’s true, it militarizes our streets, guess who’s been militarizing our streets? The gangs.”
Sens. Paul Rose, R-Covington, and Brent Taylor, R-Memphis, were mentioned in a press release sent by the senate Republican caucus touting a “package of legislation for the special session to go after criminals and protect victims by increasing penalties for firearm related crimes.”
Sen. Taylor, when reached by phone, said he was unavailable to speak due to a prior engagement. Attempts to reach Rose were unsuccessful.
Sen. Raumesh Akbari, D-Memphis, who also serves as Democratic minority leader, shared her thoughts ahead of a special legislative session on public safety.
“We have a real opportunity with our special session to get rid of some of the guns that are on the street,” she said.
Akbari said part of the problem is the number of guns being stolen from cars.
Whalum referred to an eruption of gunfire last week at Cordova High.
“Our kids can’t go to a football jamboree without being worried about being shot.”
Whalum said he thought the situation rose to the level of an “emergency.”
“I think it has reached the level of public health emergency as well as public safety emergency," he said. "The gangs and the dope boys ... are more well-armed than we are."
