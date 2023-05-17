FILE - A Wells Fargo bank sign hangs outside a window on Jan. 13, 2021, in New York. A judge on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, granted preliminary approval of a deal under which Wells Fargo will pay $1 billion to settle a class-action lawsuit filed by shareholders. The shareholders alleged the bank made misleading statements about its compliance with federal regulators after a fake account-opening scandal that came to light in 2016. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)