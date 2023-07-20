MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Fox13 went door-to-door, Wednesday, checking on the Mid-South’s most vulnerable residents after a series of storms hit the area, Tuesday.
“(We’re) just praying. It's hard to use the restrooms," said Kim Sims, a Whitehaven resident.
"You don’t too much want to light candles because you’re afraid. You're really afraid that you might light a housefire.”
Sims said, as of Wednesday midday, her family had been without power for more than 20 hours.
Fox13’s Daniel Wilkerson and Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick visited Sim’s home.
Matt was able to identify ways the Sims family could lower the temperature in their home by covering windows which let in a lot of sunlight.
Fox13’s Daniel Wilkerson assisted the family in calling MLGW to get a status on when their utilities may be reconnected.
Matt urged Sims to close as many blinds as possible to cool down her unit. He demonstrated how by covering one window he was able to bring the temperature down by more than 17 degrees.
Fox13 was told by MLGW crews the Sims' utilities would likely be restored by sundown.
Thankfully, the power was restored by Wednesday night.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Raleigh neighbors feel neglected during MLGW power outages
- Friends, colleagues mourn loss of fallen Memphis firefighter
- Mid-South families escape to hotels as their homes still without power
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives