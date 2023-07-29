WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - A man is dead after a vehicle pursuit, according to the Arkansas State Police (ASP).
On July 28, at around 10:00 p.m., ASP executed a Tactical Vehicle Intervention (TVI) in order to stop a fleeing suspect at the 283-mile marker of Interstate 40 East.
32-year-old, Demarcus Clark, died from his injuries in the incident, ASP said.
According to ASP, Clark was putting the lives of other drivers in danger by exceeding 120 mph and driving recklessly.
ASP said that earlier the Marion Police Department started the pursuit and requested assistance from ASP.
Immediately after the TVI, Clark's vehicle collided with another Trooper's vehicle, ASP said.
According to ASP, the Sergeant was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and later released.
“As ASP Troopers, we take our duty to protect the public seriously,” said ASP Colonel Mike Hagar. “Last night, our Troopers put into action their oath to always put the lives of innocents ahead of their own and ahead of a suspect who made the reckless choice to flee from law enforcement. Although we regret any loss of life, we thank God that our brave Troopers made it home safe to their families.”
Traffic on I-40 was backed up for over 3 hours.
The incident is under investigation, ASP said.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- West Memphis man dead after high-speed chase in Arkansas, police say
- Groceries will be tax-free in Tennessee for three months
- Man shot in Orange Mound, suspect on the run, police say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives