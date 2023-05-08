WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - A scam alert has been warned for West Memphis residents from its police department.
West Memphis Police say that someone, posing as a police officer, is calling people and advising they have been identified in a drug investigation and they must send money along with copies of their identification to police.
The impersonator, police say, is using a spoofer number which appears to be the police department's legitimate contact.
WMP say that people who receive this call should hang up the phone immediately and under no circumstances would officers require people to send either funds or ID.
