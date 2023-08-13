WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - The City of West Memphis told their residents that they are aware of the power outages and are working to fix the issues.
According to a few social media posts, the city has been reporting power outages around 3:00 p.m. on Sunday.
The city said they are working diligently to make the necessary repairs in a timely manner.
West Memphis Utility Servicemen are currently working to determine an estimated repair time and will keep residents updated.
