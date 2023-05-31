WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - The West Memphis School District announced their new Superintendent.
Dr. Terrence A. Brown is the person selected for Superintendent of Schools. Dr. Brown was selected from four finalists interviewed by the Board.
A statement from Dr. Brown regarding his new position:
I am honored to be selected by the Board of Education to serve as Superintendent of the West Memphis School District. The prospect of returning to my home town and leading our school district is not something that I take lightly. The kind words of support that I have received from members of the community are a source of encouragement. I know that there is work to be done and I am looking forward to beginning this journey.
Dr. Brown is currently the Deputy Superintendent for the Forrest City School School District. He served as a Regional Superintendent, Executive Director, High School Principal and Middle School Principal in Memphis.
The Board is finalizing the employment contract for Dr. Brown. He will begin employment as Superintendent of West Memphis School District on July 1.
