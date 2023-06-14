MEMPHIS, Tenn. - After three years on the Memphis-Shelby County Schools board, vice chair Shaleah Harris shocked parents by announcing that she was stepping down Tuesday.
Her resignation came mid-meeting as the board debated over whether to loosen the qualifications for the district superintendent, a position that has been vacant for nearly a year.
“This is the highest level of ignorance I have ever been a part of,” she said. “For my own health, I just can’t be a part of it any more. Thank you.”
Now, the district must fill not only its top position, but a board seat. Harris’s successor could be installed as early as next month.
Chairman Michell Lowry of the Shelby County Commission said the board of commissioners will open applications for the seat in July. He hopes to see someone appointed before August. After that, it will be up to the school board to decide on the new vice chair.
“At this point, this is my last board meeting,” Harris announced Tuesday.
The evening of her resignation, the board voted to reopen the superintendent candidate pool, send a new rubric to the firm handling the candidate search and to remove the requirement that candidates need at least ten years of educational experience.
“It’s making those tough decisions, agreeing to disagree and moving forward,” Althea Greene, the MSCS board chair, said after the meeting. “At the end of the day, it’s about wanting the best for 110,000 students.”
Greene praised the progress the board made at the meeting but declined to comment on Harris’s resignation.
FOX13 obtained a letter from Greene accepting the resignation, in which she wrote, in part, “I would like to thank you for your services and wish you the best.”
“It literally broke my heart,” Natoria Carpenter, a mother of three MSCS students and parent outreach coordinator with the education advocacy group Memphis Lift, said of the resignation. “Because she is so passionate about working and moving our district forward. She is passionate about what she does.”
Carpenter said she and many others are sorry to see Harris go, but understand her frustration. She believes the search has gone on long enough and hiring a superintendent who has not been an educator would be a mistake.
“That was insane to change it in the middle of the game. We are 10 months without a superintendent,” she said. “We are going into the second school year without a superintendent and at the end of the day, who is going to suffer? Our children.”
FOX13 reached out to Harris for comment but has not heard back.
