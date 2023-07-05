MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Dorothy Marshall remembers the moment a 50-foot-tall tree cracked and fell on her home in Ellendale.
“We heard the crackling of the trees,” she explained. “You can only do so much.”
She lost power for nearly a week straight. So did her neighbor, Rocky Stanley.
“It was like a big camping trip,” he joked. “Except, you didn’t know when it was going to end.”
Both residents praised all the linemen for working quickly to restore power to their neighborhood.
“If you look at the devastation, they did a great job,” Stanley said.
Last week, the president and CEO of Memphis, Light, Gas and Water said about 40% of electric outages are attributed to vegetation. However, he said the percentage was much higher with the storms in late June.
Doug McGowen said MLGW was making infrastructure improvements. He also said he would present city leaders with $220 million in vegetation management contracts.
"A few years down the road, we'll have a much more reliable system," McGowen said last week.
An MLGW spokeswoman said crews are currently focused on storm cleanup and would return to trimming trees on Monday.
In past years, criminals have robbed out-of-town tree trimmers.
FOX13 want to know if the utility provider’s vegetation management team was properly staffed, as well as how long it takes staffers to get to requests.
As of 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the team had not commented on the request.
