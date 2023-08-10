MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It’s pricier than ever to insure and maintain your car.
“It's become very expensive,” said Keith Parsons, an East Memphis resident who relies on his car for work. “I have to be able to adjust.”
Gas prices are definitely more affordable than last summer, but Memphis residents have seen prices increase by 30 cents a gallon in the past month.
“It’s insane,” said Antonio Futch, a Lakeland resident.
Multiple oil refineries suffered outages in the heat, but a White House economic advisor told FOX13 that prices at the pump should drop soon.
“It is an ongoing challenge, but we're making progress,” said Jared Bernstein. “We're moving in the right direction.”
According to the Consumer Price Index data released on Thursday, car repairs are 19.5% more expensive than a year ago. It’s also 17.8% more expensive to insure a car than it was in August 2022.
“I think you have to be a little careful with the year over year numbers,” Bernstein said. “It's the more recent trends where some of these aspects are improving.”
The price of used vehicles has dropped about 5.6% this past year.
However, many Memphis residents struggle to put a roof over their heads. The cost of rent increased by 8% this past year and 0.4% in the past month.
“It is not back to where it was pre-pandemic, but it's moving in the right direction,” Bernstein said.
Memphis residents say the region needs more affordable prices across the board.
“I think Memphis needs lots of relief,” Futch said. “So many of us are living in poverty. We're struggling daily.”
