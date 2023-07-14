MEMPHIS, Tenn. - ‘Stand your ground.’
We’ve heard about the law in a number of states, including Florida, but what does it mean here in Tennessee?
According to criminal and civil attorney Andre Wharton, the self-defense law in Tennessee is not called ‘stand your ground’, but it does work exactly the same way.
“It is absolutely effective,” said Wharton, an attorney with the Wharton Law Firm.
As the lawsuit against Ja Morant trudges on, a judge ruled this week that his attorneys can move forward with a self-defense argument.
“They look at where you are in terms of an assault or some kind of threat to your person, someone else in your family, your household, and if you have a reasonable belief that you’re in danger or someone in your household is in danger or someone, an occupant, then you have a right to defend yourself.”
The lawsuit stems from the alleged assault of Joshua Holloway, a teen who says he was punched while at Morant’s home last July.
Wharton said self-defense is a strong argument, as long as his lawyers can prove to a judge and/or jury that Morant felt he was in danger.
“It puts the person who is alleged to have assaulted someone in a better position if they honestly believe it, even if they’re mistaken.”
Wharton said there are also some hang ups – one being if you’re the one who provoked the fight and the other is if you consented to it.
“The important thing to point out is you can’t really use this law if you’ve consented to an assault. Let’s say you say ‘we’re about to square up, we’re about to fight’, ‘I’m using the stand your ground law, I’m using self-defense’, if you consented to it, then that’s what we call in some instances mutual combat,” he said.
Wharton adds that if Morant’s attorneys are successful, he can also get civil immunity, which means a later civil suit cannot be filed.
Since then, Morant’s lawyers have filed a countersuit, accusing Holloway of assault, battery, and slander.
Morant faces no criminal charges at this time.
