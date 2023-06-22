MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 has put together a list of events going on this weekend in the Mid-South.
Events on June 23rd:
- Bored Teachers Comedy Tour at Minglewood hall at 6:00 p.m.
- Frozen: The Musical at Orpheum Theatre from June 23 to June 25. Times may vary based on the show that you join.
Events on June 24th:
- Amazing Scavenger Hunt Adventure at The Peabody Hotel at 8:00 a.m.
- 901 Kids Fest at Cossitt Library at 11:00 a.m.
- Memphis 901 FC vs Charleston battery located at AutoZone Park at 7:30 p.m.
Events on June 25th:
- Art For All Festival at Museum of Science and History at 11:00 a.m.
