weekend events in memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 has put together a list of events going on this weekend in the Mid-South.

Whether you're looking to have an amazing adventure, have a good laugh or watch a magical musical, FOX13 has you covered.

Events on June 23rd:

  • Bored Teachers Comedy Tour at Minglewood hall at 6:00 p.m.
  • Frozen: The Musical at Orpheum Theatre from June 23 to June 25. Times may vary based on the show that you join. 

Events on June 24th:

  • Amazing Scavenger Hunt Adventure at The Peabody Hotel at 8:00 a.m.
  • 901 Kids Fest at Cossitt Library at 11:00 a.m.
  • Memphis 901 FC vs Charleston battery located at AutoZone Park at 7:30 p.m.

Events on June 25th:

  • Art For All Festival at Museum of Science and History at 11:00 a.m.

Come and Join these family fun events!

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

        Tags

        More News