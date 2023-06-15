MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 has put together a list of events going on this weekend in the Mid-South.
Whether you're looking to celebrate the Juneteenth holiday, give back to the community or join in on a parade of puppies, FOX13 has you covered.
Events on June 16th are:
- Fan-a-thon- located at Walmart on 7525 Winchester Rd.
- Groovy Garden Party- located at the Memphis Botanic Gardens at 6:30 p.m.
Events on June 17th:
- Puppy Pride Parade- located at Court Square Park at 10 a.m.
- Memphis Juneteenth Festival- located at Health Sciences Park at 10 a.m.
Events on June 18th:
- Memphis Juneteenth Festival- located at Health Sciences Park at 10 a.m.
- Fantasia, R&B singer, performs with special guest Joe- located at the Landers Center at 7 p.m.
- The Joke Money Tour- located at Chuckles Comedy House at 8:30 p.m.
Events on June 19th:
- Juneteenth Community Day-located at the National Civil Rights Museum with free admission at 9 a.m.
Stop by any of these events to have a great time.