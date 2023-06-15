Weekend Events in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 has put together a list of events going on this weekend in the Mid-South.

Whether you're looking to celebrate the Juneteenth holiday, give back to the community or join in on a parade of puppies, FOX13 has you covered.

Events on June 16th are: 

  • Fan-a-thon- located at Walmart on 7525 Winchester Rd.
  • Groovy Garden Party- located at the Memphis Botanic Gardens at 6:30 p.m. 

Events on June 17th:

  • Puppy Pride Parade- located at Court Square Park at 10 a.m.
  • Memphis Juneteenth Festival- located at Health Sciences Park at 10 a.m.

Events on June 18th:

  • Memphis Juneteenth Festival- located at Health Sciences Park at 10 a.m. 
  • Fantasia, R&B singer, performs with special guest Joe- located at the Landers Center at 7 p.m. 
  • The Joke Money Tour- located at Chuckles Comedy House at 8:30 p.m.

Events on June 19th:

  • Juneteenth Community Day-located at the National Civil Rights Museum with free admission at 9 a.m.

Stop by any of these events to have a great time. 

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

        Tags

        More News