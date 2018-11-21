What you need to know: Changes to MATA routes for Thanksgiving

If you use MATA services to get around the city of Memphis, you may need to alter your routes and your time on Thanksgiving and the day after.
Below is a full list of changes:
- Fixed route and MATAplus bus service will operate on a Sunday schedule.
- Main Street, Riverfront and Madison Trolley lines will not operate.
- MATA’s Customer Information automated line (901.274.MATA) will be available, but live calls to 901.274.MATA in the MATA Customer Call Center will not be answered since the Call Center is closed. ]
- All live calls to MATAplus Reservations at 901.722.7171 (prompt #2) will be answered 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
- MATA’s Customer Comment Line at 901.522.9175 voicemail is available for customers to leave messages.
- The customer service counters at Airways Transit Center (3033 Airways Boulevard), American Way Transit Center (3921 American Way), and the William Hudson Transit Center (444 North Main Street) will be closed.
- The lobby at Airways Transit Center will be open from 12 a.m.-11:59 p.m.; the lobby at American Way Transit Center will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.; and the lobby at William Hudson Transit Center will be open from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
- ▪ The MATA Administrative Offices located at 1370 Levee Road will be closed.
- Friday, November 23
- ▪ Fixed route and MATAplus bus service will operate on a Saturday schedule.
- ▪ Main Street, Riverfront and Madison Trolley lines will also operate on a Saturday schedule.
