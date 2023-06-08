MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It’s a question we’ve all been waiting to answer since the Grizzlies superstar was seen allegedly waving a gun on social media for the second time last month.
This week, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver dropped hints about what discipline from the league may look like.
“I think everyone agrees that gun safety is important and guns aren’t toys,” said Silver, in an interview on the Dan Patrick Show.
Silver said NBA leaders are still fully investigating this incident and he doesn’t take this decision lightly.
“If you are live streaming something that to the world looks exactly like a gun and in a frankly reckless manner, should it matter whether or not it's a real gun?,” he said.
Anthony Sain, host of the Anthony Sain Show and a Memphis native, says watching the second instance of Morant holding a gun in a video almost a month ago was disappointing.
“I care about Ja, but I can't care about him and his situation more than he does. And, you know, since then, it's just been a wild ride,” said Sain.
A wild ride as Morant was suspended indefinitely by the Grizzlies, and then Silver announced that a final verdict for Morant’s punishment will come after the NBA Finals are over.
In Thursday’s interview, Silver said the focus is now shifting to Ja the person, not just the player.
“I’d like to come up with a program, frankly working with him,” he said, “Not something that’s a couple sessions and I’m back, but something where he will be able to use time away from the game.”
Sain said this is a smart potential move for the NBA, especially considering it’s the offseason for the Grizzlies and Morant is only 23 years old.
“I come from the thought of if you see leaves in your yard, of course you can go out there and rake leaves every day, but it's better to deal with the tree. Just cut the tree down. I think suspending it would just be you're going to leave sooner, but the tree's still there.”
He also reminded people that this is not the first time we’ve seen a player misbehave in Memphis.
“Ja is not the first Ja Morant in the city of Memphis. Zach Randolph, His resume was a lot nastier than Ja’s, You know, coming here, when we got Z-Bo, he was 27, 28 years old. Ja still 23, you know, I mean, and it's still the process, you know, I mean, even when even some years after Z-Bo got here, you were still hearing stories about these stories about that,” said Sain.
Silver’s announcement about Morant’s punishment is expected once the NBA Finals series is over.
