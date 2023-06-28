SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - Next time you register a car in Shelby County, it'll cost you a little bit more.
A $25 wheel tax increase passed the Shelby County Commission on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.
Every time a driver registers a car they must pay the wheel tax on top of the county registration and title fees.
The money gained from that tax increase is intended to fund renovations to Regional One Hospital and help build two new schools for Memphis-Shelby County Schools.
Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris took to Twitter immediately following the vote, thanking the commissioners for passing the increase.
"The Commission has approved the first phase of our plan to rebuild Regional One Health, break ground on the new Frayser High School, and keep on track for another new high school in the Cordova area. Thank you, Chairman Lowery, Budge Chair Whaley, and Commissioners. #OurNextEra", Harris said in a tweet.
In another statement Harris put out with that tweet, the Shelby County Mayor said that the improvements to Regional One will lead to better access to healthcare for some of Shelby County's most vulnerable citizens.
"Total spending for Regional One's Phase 1 is $350 million, making this project alone one of the largest public infrastructure investments in our community's history," the mayor said, in part, in his statement. "The campaign for a new Regional One campus, "One Campus", will mean expanded access to healthcare, particularly for the most vulnerable. It means that one of the oldest hospitals in the region will be around for the next generation, and the one after that."
