When will the MLGW billing delays end?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Even with an accounting degree, Manesha Secrest has no idea how MLGW calculated her bill.
“Make it make sense,” she said.
The Southeast Memphis mother told FOX13 that she did not receive a bill from April through August.
She made payments even though she did not know what she owed.
First, she said she received a cut-off notice.
Then, her bill grew from $800 due on Aug. 25 to $1,985 due on Sept. 15.
“The math is not mathing,” she said. “It really is not.”
She wants Memphis, Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) to provide customers with the math on how they calculated the bill.
“Break it down to where the consumer can understand how you got your figures,” she said.
FOX13 asked MLGW how many customers are experiencing the delayed bills and how many were unable to pay for them.
Our team also inquired when the delayed billing will end.
The utility company did not provide a comment by deadline.
If you would like to express your frustration with the delayed billing, there will be a board meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 8:30 a.m. The public can attend.
Secrest wants accountability.
“This is more than my mortgage,” she said. “I feel that MLGW should absorb these costs. Make it feasible for Memphis to pay their bills.”
