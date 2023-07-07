MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Even though Orange Mound residents pay the same rates as everyone else, they lose power more frequently than almost anyone in Shelby County.
“It’s not fair,” said Kayah Isby. “But this is the way that things were set up for us.”
FOX13 obtained a map from Memphis, Light, Gas and Water that shows which neighborhoods lose power the most. The map showcases data between the years 2014 and 2018.
“Every time it rains, it's like our lights shut off,” said Jasmine Campbell, an Orange Mound mother who lost $500 worth of groceries in last week’s outage.
She told FOX13 that her power was out for six days last week.
“It is frustrating because it’s hot,” she said. “It’s very hot.”
An MLGW spokeswoman confirmed that the utility company is working to improve the infrastructure in the neighborhood. She said the original distribution system is between 50 and 85 years old. An assessment found the system condition is “poor.”
She did not specify what the infrastructure improvements would look like, how long they would last or if they would impact residents’ daily utility use.
Residents just want to trust the reliability of their utilities.
“It’s not acceptable,” said Ericka Perkins, another Orange Mound mother. “If I don't pay my bill, you’ll cut them off. But when it's a storm, you don’t want to cut them back on.”
NEIGHBORHOODS WITH MOST YEARLY OUTAGES:
- Shelby Forest: 12.21 hours/year
- Orange Mound: 7.93 hours/year
- Whitehaven: 6.45 hours/year
NEIGHBORHOODS WITH FEWEST YEARLY OUTAGES:
- Collierville: 1.58 hours/year
- Cordova: 2.18 hours/year
- Southwind: 2.45 hours/year
