MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A barber apprentice at just 16 years old.
For one Whitehaven High School student, that achievement became a reality this past week.
Now, he can get hands-on experience in a barbershop.
Derrick Miller, also known as "LD Da Barber," is a rising senior at Whitehaven High School.
What started off as an accident as an 8-year-old has now become a job for the teen.
“It kind of started just playing around in my father’s shaving stuff, I cut my little brother’s hair and I messed him up and he told me I couldn’t get a haircut until his hair grew back,” said Miller.
Miller has made history as the very first Whitehaven High School Barbers Apprenticeship student passing the theory exam while still enrolled in high school.
It consists of 750 hours of studying, and then 750 hours of practical, or hands on, experience.
It’s something Sharon Wilson, his aunt, and master barber, says is almost unheard of.
“So with him being the age he is and being able to achieve that, getting over the hurdle, it was like ‘yes,' that feeling was unexplainable,” said Wilson.
But Miller said he’s only halfway there: “I have one more test to take, which is the practical exam, and that’s the hands on part of it so once I take that, I’ll be considered a master barber.”
His instructor, Eric Massey, posted about Miller’s accomplishment on Facebook and since then, the post has received hundreds of shares and dozens of comments.
And while there’s still work to be done, Miller can book clients with the supervision and his own chair at his aunt’s shop, All Aspects Barber Stylist Shop.
“I honestly didn’t want to just work a regular job, I wanted to kind of work on my own schedule, I also play football so I had to be around that schedule too,” said Miller.
With football and the fall semester around the corner, Miller said he encourages anyone to not only join the barber program, but pass it.
Miller said, “It’s easy for me to say barbering is the way to go but if they feel like that’s what they wanna do then just push forward.”
So if you are in need of a haircut and you’re here in East Memphis, you can book LD Da Barber online here.
