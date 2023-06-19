MEMPHIS, Tenn. - On Monday night, there were still thousands of people without power in Memphis.
Some of them lived in Whitehaven, where Kimberly Dobbins said the power outages put a damper on her family’s holiday weekend.
“Our initial plans were to celebrate Father’s Day and celebrate Juneteenth and because of the power outage, that put off a lot of our plans,” she said.
She showed us her fridge, which was once full of groceries, and is now empty.
“Food has spoiled, has molded,” she said.
Dobbins said she’s lived in her family home since she was a teenager.
She said the power outages have always been a problem, and this time around, the power went out on Saturday.
At one point, Dobbins said her home was more than 90 degrees. On Monday, the thermostat read 82 degrees.
“We will continue to come back until the power is on to open up windows, keep the house ventilated, my next step is to clean out our deep freezer because now our deep freezer is thawing and things are going bad in the deep freezer.”
However, she said there are homes on her street that never lost power. Dobbins said it’s because they’re on different power grids.
“Now, our entire street, we’re on different grids," she said. "For example, my neighbor two houses down has power but we don’t have power and that’s basically how it is on the entire street and within the entire community.”
